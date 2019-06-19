ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A George, Iowa, case worker was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assaulting a dependent adult and causing numerous facial injuries.
Aaron Albaugh, 27, is charged with felony dependent adult abuse in connection with the May 5 incident, which occurred at a Rock Valley, Iowa, apartment.
According to a complaint filed in Sioux County District Court, Albaugh was a case worker for Hope Haven, which offers residential, employment, mental health and recovery, religious and outreach programs and children and family services, when he met with the 23-year-old man. Albaugh assaulted the man, causing sinus and skull fractures.