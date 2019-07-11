ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A social services case worker has pleaded not guilty to assaulting a dependent adult.
Aaron Albaugh, 27, of George, Iowa, entered his written plea Monday in Sioux County District Court to dependent adult abuse and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
According to court documents, Albaugh is accused of meeting with a 23-year-old man May 5 at a Rock Valley, Iowa, apartment and assaulting him, causing sinus and skull fractures. Albaugh was a case worker for Hope Haven, which offers residential, employment, mental health and recovery, religious and outreach programs and children and family services.