ONAWA, Iowa -- A Castana, Iowa, man accused of killing his grandmother has been formally charged with first-degree murder.
Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey electronically filed a trial information document Sunday evening in Monona County District Court charging Eliot Stowe with killing Cheryl Stowe sometime from June 23-26. The document gave no other details of the incident, simply saying that Eliot Stowe "did murder Cheryl Lynn Stowe'' in violation of Iowa law.
District Judge Steven Andreasen scheduled Stowe's arraignment for Dec. 17.
Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her rural Castana home on June 27, a day after co-workers had contacted authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for work.
Eliot Stowe, 20, who was already in custody for an unrelated case, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with murder. He is accused of killing his 66-year-old grandmother inside the house she shared with him.
An autopsy report said that Cheryl Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence," and evidence found in her home indicated blunt force trauma.
According to court documents, Cheryl Stowe had told friends that her grandson's behavior was becoming more aggressive and their relationship was strained.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Eliot Stowe on Friday pleaded not guilty in Monona County District Court to assault on persons engaged in certain occupations and false imprisonment for allegedly threatening to assault his parole officer on June 6. The Iowa Department of Corrections had released Stowe on parole in January after serving a portion of a 10-year prison sentence for assault and theft charges in Woodbury County.