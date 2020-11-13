Castana man found guilty of killing grandmother

When sheriff's deputies came to Stowe's home on June 27, 2018, after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for a meeting, Eliot Stowe told them that a friend had come four or five days earlier to take Cheryl Stowe to the airport. He said he did not know where she had gone.

Two forensic psychologists testified for the defense that Stowe had schizophrenia and was insane at the time of his grandmother's death.

A psychiatrist testified for the prosecution that Stowe was not insane at the time of his grandmother's death, and his actions to cover up the crime showed he knew that what he had done was wrong.

Hindman's findings showed he agreed with that assessment, and he reiterated that he had no doubt that Stowe had schizophrenia and was experiencing symptoms when he killed his grandmother. But Eliot Stowe's actions before and after the murder showed he had the mental capacity to carry out complex plans and he knew he had done something wrong.

"The court finds that Eliot's actions from the time he asked Cheryl what would happen if he hit her with a bat through the time when he dumped her body in a field ... reveal his capacity to inform the specific intent to kill," Hindman wrote.