Castana man found guilty of killing grandmother

ONAWA, Iowa -- There was little doubt that Eliot Stowe was suffering from schizophrenia when he killed his grandmother, but evidence at trial showed that the steps he took to carry out the crime and attempt to cover it up proved he was not insane at the time, a judge ruled Friday.
"It shows his mind was not as disorganized as he claims," District Judge Zachary Hindman said shortly before announcing his verdict that Stowe was guilty of first-degree murder for the 2018 death of his grandmother, Cheryl Stowe, in their Castana, Iowa, home.
Stowe is subject to a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. A sentencing date was not set.
Stowe, 22, showed no emotion as Hindman, who presided over the August trial after Stowe waived his right to a jury trial, read a summary of his findings before filing his 171-page verdict in Monona County District Court.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg said she was unhappy with the verdict.
"I'm very disappointed with the decision, based on the evidence that was presented at trial," Solberg said.
Monona County Attorney Ian McConeghey declined to comment.
Hindman said evidence presented during the August trial showed that Eliot Stowe beat Cheryl Stowe, 66, with a baseball bat after chasing her into her bedroom sometime from June 23-26, 2018. He then wrapped her body in a rug and duct tape and dumped her body at the edge of a cornfield nearby. Investigators found the bat partially burned in a fire pit outside, and attempts had been made to clean up the blood inside the home.
When sheriff's deputies came to Stowe's home on June 27, 2018, after her supervisor had asked authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for a meeting, Eliot Stowe told them that a friend had come four or five days earlier to take Cheryl Stowe to the airport. He said he did not know where she had gone.
Two forensic psychologists testified for the defense that Stowe had schizophrenia and was insane at the time of his grandmother's death.
A psychiatrist testified for the prosecution that Stowe was not insane at the time of his grandmother's death, and his actions to cover up the crime showed he knew that what he had done was wrong.
Hindman's findings showed he agreed with that assessment, and he reiterated that he had no doubt that Stowe had schizophrenia and was experiencing symptoms when he killed his grandmother. But Eliot Stowe's actions before and after the murder showed he had the mental capacity to carry out complex plans and he knew he had done something wrong.
"The court finds that Eliot's actions from the time he asked Cheryl what would happen if he hit her with a bat through the time when he dumped her body in a field ... reveal his capacity to inform the specific intent to kill," Hindman wrote.
At the time of his grandmother's death, Stowe was on parole from a previous criminal conviction. Friends testified that Cheryl Stowe had become frustrated with her grandson's struggle to comply with terms of his parole, and prosecutors said he was upset after his grandmother confronted him about turning himself in on an arrest warrant for a parole violation, an action that would likely would have landed him back in prison.
