ONAWA, Iowa -- The lawyer for a Castana, Iowa, man charged with killing his grandmother has filed notice that she intends to use an insanity defense in the case.
Public defender Jennifer Solberg notified the court Thursday that Eliot Stowe will rely an insanity defense of a charge of first-degree murder.
Stowe, 21, has pleaded not guilty in Monona County District Court to killing Cheryl Stowe at her home sometime from June 23-26.
In her one-page notice, Solberg said a report would be forwarded to the prosecution as soon as it is available. She listed the name of Richard Frederick, a well-known clinical psychologist from Springfield, Missouri, who has previously testified at other area murder trials.
Stowe is currently scheduled to stand trial Feb. 12, but Solberg on Monday filed a waiver of his right to a trial within 90 days of his charges being filed. The charging document had been filed on Dec. 2.
Cheryl Stowe's body was found wrapped in a rug in a well-hidden area near her rural Castana home on June 27, a day after co-workers had contacted authorities to check on her because she had not shown up for work.
Eliot Stowe, who was already in custody for an unrelated case, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with murder. An autopsy report said that Cheryl Stowe's death was the result of "complex homicidal violence," and evidence found in her home indicated blunt force trauma.
According to court documents, Cheryl Stowe, 66, had told friends that her grandson's behavior was becoming more aggressive and their relationship was strained.
If found guilty of first-degree murder, Stowe would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.