Castle on the Hill Association sues building owner

SIOUX CITY -- With hopes of buying the former Central High School waning, the Castle on the Hill Association has gone to court in an attempt to remain inside the building.
The association made up of Central alumni says in a lawsuit that the building's owner is effectively trying to evict the group by making it hard to exercise an option to buy the former school, commonly referred to as the Castle on the Hill.
The association's 15-year lease for the former school gymnasium (known as the "Dungeon"), the third-floor auditorium, a second-floor storage area and an office space and gift shop had been set to expire on Dec. 31, a deadline later extended to March 1.
In its lawsuit, filed March 2 in Woodbury County District Court, the association said that NuStyle Development, a Nebraska corporation with offices in Omaha and Woodbine, Iowa, that operates under a development services agreement with Castle on the Hill LLC, has interfered with the contract between the association and Castle LLC. The association is suing both NuStyle and Castle LLC. It says the two entities have "wrongfully encumbered" the property, restricting the association's ability to buy the building.
The association is seeking an unspecified amount of damages and punitive damages against NuStyle and Castle LLC.
More importantly, the members want to remain inside the building that was once their school and now houses 75 apartments.
"We'd like to stay in there and operate as usual," said Shirley McLeod, a 1952 Central graduate and association president.
You have free articles remaining.
Developer Todd Heistand has said he wants to sell the property, and the alumni group's long-term, $1 annual lease of portions of the building would make it harder to sell.
McLeod said Heistand wants $4.4 million for the property, an amount the association is unable to raise in order to exercise its option to buy.
Heistand told the Journal in January that he wanted to have the apartment complex on the market by March and that an appraisal valued the property at $1.2 million, a price high enough to cover an $800,000 mortgage against it.
Heistand could not be reached for comment Monday. A person answering the phone in NuStyle's Woodbine office said Heistand was out of the country on vacation.
Located at 610 13th St., Central High opened in 1893 and closed in 1972. The Castle on the Hill Association purchased the building from the school district for $1 in 1976.
In 2002, the association sold the building for $1 to developers, who turned the aging structure into an apartment complex. The contract also included a clause in which the association had an option to buy the building from Castle LLC. In 2004 the association agreed to lease its space for 15 years, at $1 per year. That agreement has expired.
McLeod said the association has closed its gift shop, which sold merchandise featuring the Castle and Central High, but continues to occupy the gymnasium and auditorium.