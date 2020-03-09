Castle on the Hill Association sues building owner

The association is seeking an unspecified amount of damages and punitive damages against NuStyle and Castle LLC.

More importantly, the members want to remain inside the building that was once their school and now houses 75 apartments.

"We'd like to stay in there and operate as usual," said Shirley McLeod, a 1952 Central graduate and association president.

Developer Todd Heistand has said he wants to sell the property, and the alumni group's long-term, $1 annual lease of portions of the building would make it harder to sell.

McLeod said Heistand wants $4.4 million for the property, an amount the association is unable to raise in order to exercise its option to buy.

Heistand told the Journal in January that he wanted to have the apartment complex on the market by March and that an appraisal valued the property at $1.2 million, a price high enough to cover an $800,000 mortgage against it.

Heistand could not be reached for comment Monday. A person answering the phone in NuStyle's Woodbine office said Heistand was out of the country on vacation.