Cedar County judge keeps protection orders in place against Laurel homicide suspect's wife

HARTINGTON, Neb. — Protection orders issued against the wife of the man charged in a quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska, will remain in place “to keep everybody on their side of the street,” a judge ruled Thursday.

After Carrie Jones denied accusations that she made death threats against Brian Welch and Sherry and Alan Pallas — referring to them as bad-faith efforts to make her look crazy, District Judge Bryan Meismer said he never would have signed the orders if this was a normal dispute among neighbors.

But given Jones’ husband, Jason, is charged with fatally shooting four Laurel residents and setting their houses on fire, this is no normal situation, and everyone is on edge, Meismer said at the conclusion of a hearing in Cedar County District Court.

“I’m going to keep them (the orders) in place, not because I think you’re harassing them,” Meismer told Jones. “I’m going to keep them in place to keep the peace.

“The best thing that everybody can do is mind their own business.”

Signed last month, the orders prohibit Jones from harassing, threatening or contacting Welch and the Pallases for one year. Jones is not prohibited from owning the firearm she legally purchased in October, a weapon Jones said she bought after all her and her husband’s guns were seized by police during the homicide investigation and that she keeps inside her home for self-defense because of the number of people who drive slowly by her home, stare at her and flip her off.

Welch filed his application for a protection order on Nov. 14, saying Jones had confronted and threatened to kill him on Sept. 17, when he was moving items from the home of Michele Ebeling, his fiancee and one of the shooting victims, who had lived across the street from Jones.

Ebeling, 53, was found shot to death inside her burning home at 209 Elm St., in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, and three other shooting victims — Gene Twiford, 86, his wife, Janet Twiford, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55 — were found at about the same time in their burning home three blocks away.

Sherry and Alan Pallas filed their affidavits three days after Welch, saying Carrie Jones threatened to kill them during an Aug. 27 confrontation outside their home and has repeatedly yelled threats at them while in her yard.

Jones said Welch’s accusations were untrue, and she provided receipts showing she had been in Omaha getting a tattoo and shopping at the time Welch said their confrontation took place.

Jones said she and the Pallases did exchange words, but only after they provoked her while she was mowing her yard, and she did not threaten to kill them. She said they asked her to move away, but Jones told them she was staying in the house she and her husband bought after moving to Laurel in 2019.

“They said, ‘we’ll make you,’” Jones said. “If anyone’s being harassed, it’s myself. I’m not doing anything, nor am I guilty of anything.”

Jason Jones, 42, is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. On Monday, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was bound over to district court. His arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 23. He is being held without bond at a state corrections facility in Lincoln, where he continues to receive medical treatment for severe burns.

Search warrant affidavits filed in the case show that Carrie Jones was seen at Ebeling’s home shortly after the explosion was reported, and she told police during an interview she had been there early that morning.

No criminal charges have been filed against her.