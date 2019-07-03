HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Cedar County authorities have located a man suspected in a Tuesday stabbing.
Kevin Haug was involved in a motor vehicle collision Tuesday evening and is receiving treatment for his injuries. Cedar County Attorney Ed Matney said in a news release that Haug was not in custody, but law enforcement officers are aware of his location and are monitoring his condition.
Haug, 44, formerly of Fordyce, Nebraska, was charged Tuesday in Cedar County Court with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, burglary, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
He is suspected of breaking into a Fordyce home early Tuesday and stabbing Jimmy Olson.
Investigators found a corn knife with a 10-inch blade and a filet knife with a 7-inch blade at the scene.
Olson, 58, was taken to a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, where he underwent surgery for a stab wound in his upper right abdomen. He also was treated for cuts on his forehead, left hand and lower left abdomen.