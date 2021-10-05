Cedar Rapids police solve 50-year-old murder of Sioux City native

McCOOK LAKE, S.D. -- After 50 years of wondering if her daughter's killer would ever be found, Mary Ann Brubaker finally received an answer last week.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa, police notified Brubaker that a man who was initially suspected of killing 17-year-old Maureen Brubaker-Farley and dumping her body near a landfill had been identified using technology unavailable in 1971.

"It's all done and over, and it isn't a cold case anymore," Brubaker said.

Investigators identified the murderer as George Smith, who died in 2013 at age 94. He was identified through DNA collected in 1971 that matched a sample collected from his daughter. Smith had been a suspect early in the investigation after Brubaker-Farley's body was found on Sept. 24, 1971, but police couldn't prove it. Brubaker said she believed from the beginning that Smith was responsible.

"I said, I told you guys. I told you it was George Smith," Brubaker said, recalling the phone conversation with the investigator who notified her the case had been solved. "They kind of knew it (back then), but they couldn't prove it. We can rest, and we know he did it."

Born on the Fourth of July, Maureen Brubaker was the Sioux City family's "little firecracker," her mother said, describing her as a wild child.

"She lived life fast because she must have known she'd die young," said her mother, who now lives in McCook Lake.

Maureen and David Farley were married at age 15 and moved to California, where they lived briefly before returning to Iowa. Brubaker-Farley had moved to Cedar Rapids to be closer to her husband, who was serving a prison term at the nearby Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Brubaker-Farley worked at a local diner, and when she didn't show up for work on Sept. 20, 1971, her employer reported her missing. Two teenage boys discovered her body lying on an abandoned junk car in a wooded ravine four days later.

An autopsy determined Brubaker-Farley died of a skull fracture caused by blunt force trauma. She also may have been sexually assaulted. Police collected evidence from the scene and interviewed several suspects, but never arrested anyone. Smith emerged as a suspect, was interviewed extensively but refused to take a lie detector test.

The case was revisited in 2006, and from a swab taken from Brubaker-Farley's body in 1971, a complete male DNA profile was developed. Police collected DNA samples from possible suspects, but no matches were found. The case was reviewed again in 2017, and investigators continued to eliminate suspects through DNA comparisons. By this spring, all suspects but Smith had been eliminated, and police obtained a search warrant to obtain a DNA sample from his daughter.

On Sept. 24, Cedar Rapids police received lab results that matched Smith's DNA to the sample collected at the scene 50 years ago. With the case solved, it was closed.

Brubaker said she was relieved to have the case solved, though Smith died before he could be prosecuted for the crime.

"We just figure he'll suffer in hell for it," Brubaker said. "What's done is done and at least we know it was him and we can quit wondering. We can let it go."

The Cedar Rapids Gazette contributed to this report.

