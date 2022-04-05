Change of venue denied in Woodbury County murder case

SIOUX CITY -- A judge has denied a defense request to move the trial of a man charged in a fatal Memorial Day shooting in Luton out of Woodbury County.

District Judge James Daane said media coverage of the shooting, Marvin Hildreth Jr.'s arrest and subsequent legal proceedings have been factual and accurate and he could find no good cause for a change in venue.

"At this time, the court finds a substantial likelihood that a fair and impartial trial can be preserved with a jury selected from Woodbury County," Daane wrote in his ruling, filed late Monday in Woodbury County District Court.

Hildreth, 21, of Whiting, Iowa, has pleaded not guilty of second-degree murder and going armed with intent. His trial is scheduled for May 24.

His attorney, F. Montgomery Brown, filed for the change of venue in August, saying media coverage of the case has been extensive and, along with the continued display of Hildreth's mugshot and information about other unrelated criminal cases in which Hildreth may or may not have been involved, would prevent him from receiving a fair trial in Woodbury County. Brown had asked that the trial be moved to Polk, Johnson, Blackhawk or Linn counties.

Daane granted Brown's request that in lieu of moving the trial, he be allowed to submit a questionnaire to potential jurors prior to trial to determine the extent of their knowledge of the case. Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings did not object to the request for a questionnaire. Daane said the questionnaire will be subject to his approval before it is sent to potential jurors.

Hildreth is charged with the May 31 shooting death of Russell Mohr, 40, of Mapleton, Iowa, at a home at 1932 250th St. in Luton. He's accused of shooting Mohr several times in the chest and also shooting Carrie Pauley once in the hip before driving away.

According to court documents, Hildreth told investigators he went to the home to help with a disturbance.

In a search warrant application filed with the court, a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy said that Pauley reported that Mohr had come to the home, forced his way through the front door and threatened to abduct and do bodily harm to her. Pauley said Mohr was trying to force her into a pickup truck when Hildreth pulled up.

Pauley said Hildreth had words with Mohr, then fired several shots, striking Mohr numerous times in the chest and Pauley once in her leg, before driving away without saying anything. She gave a description of the car Hildreth was driving.

Hildreth was arrested a short time later near Sloan, Iowa, without incident. A gun was found in the back seat of the car he was driving.

During a later interview at the hospital, Pauley told deputies she had called Hildreth for help after Mohr broke into her home.

Brown has filed notice he plans to use Iowa's "stand your ground" law, which allows justifiable force by a person to avoid injury or a threat to one's life, as a defense.

Brown also has filed a motion to suppress statements Hildreth gave to sheriff's investigators, who Brown says continued to interrogate Hildreth after he asked to call his father. Daane has yet to rule on the motion.

If convicted of second-degree murder, Hildreth would face a 50-year prison sentence. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Hildreth faces charges in Monona County in connection with a June 2020 incident in Onawa in which he is accused of firing a shot in the air during an assault.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.