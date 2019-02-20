Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- Two men have been charged with forcing their way into a Sioux City house, where they pistol whipped and kicked a man in the head.

Jamaal Ferguson, 19, and Austin Rockwood, 19, both of Sioux City, were arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree burglary. Both are being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $25,000 bond.

According to complaints filed in Woodbury County District Court, Ferguson and Rockwood saw the victim, with whom they have an ongoing disagreement, and his friends enter a house in the 600 block of Center Street at about 6:24 p.m. Friday.

Ferguson and Rockwood forced their way into the house, yelled for the victim and then hit him with a firearm and kicked him in the head. Court documents said that video showed one of the two pointing a gun at several people in the house. The victim suffered injuries to his face, the complaint said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Sioux City Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Court Reporter

Load comments