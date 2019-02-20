SIOUX CITY -- Two men have been charged with forcing their way into a Sioux City house, where they pistol whipped and kicked a man in the head.
Jamaal Ferguson, 19, and Austin Rockwood, 19, both of Sioux City, were arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree burglary. Both are being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $25,000 bond.
According to complaints filed in Woodbury County District Court, Ferguson and Rockwood saw the victim, with whom they have an ongoing disagreement, and his friends enter a house in the 600 block of Center Street at about 6:24 p.m. Friday.
Ferguson and Rockwood forced their way into the house, yelled for the victim and then hit him with a firearm and kicked him in the head. Court documents said that video showed one of the two pointing a gun at several people in the house. The victim suffered injuries to his face, the complaint said.