Charges against stabbing suspect dropped

SIOUX CITY -- Charges against a South Sioux City man accused of stabbing a man in Sioux City have been dismissed.
Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jill Esteves on Wednesday asked that a complaint against Reginald Galvin be dismissed because of insufficient evidence. More time is needed to collect evidence and interview witnesses, Esteves said in her motion.
District Associate Judge Stephanie Forker Parry dismissed the complaint Wednesday.
Galvin, 33, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree robbery and willful injury causing bodily injury. He was accused of stabbing another man twice in the back on May 31 near 17th and Jackson streets.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
