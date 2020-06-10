Charges against stabbing suspect dropped

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Charges against a South Sioux City man accused of stabbing a man in Sioux City have been dismissed.

Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Jill Esteves on Wednesday asked that a complaint against Reginald Galvin be dismissed because of insufficient evidence. More time is needed to collect evidence and interview witnesses, Esteves said in her motion.

District Associate Judge Stephanie Forker Parry dismissed the complaint Wednesday.

Galvin, 33, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree robbery and willful injury causing bodily injury. He was accused of stabbing another man twice in the back on May 31 near 17th and Jackson streets.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.