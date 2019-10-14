SIOUX CITY -- Charges against a Sioux City man who was accused of entering an apartment and attempting to sexually assault the female occupant have been dismissed.
Ulises Alvarado, 53, had pleaded not guilty August in Woodbury County District Court to charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and first-degree burglary.
Prosecutors filed for a dismissal of the charges on Friday, saying there was insufficient evidence and that the alleged victim had moved from Sioux City and was uncooperative. District Judge Steven Andreasen dismissed the case Monday.
Alvarado was accused of entering an apartment in the 1800 block of Nebraska Street on July 21 and grabbing the woman, who was an ex-girlfriend, pulling her off the bed and hitting her before trying to rip her underwear off.