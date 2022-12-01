 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charges dismissed in Sioux City bar shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Attempted murder and other charges have been dismissed against a man accused of shooting another man at a Sioux City bar.

Naji Shorter, 30, of Sioux City, faced charges of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, willful injury, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser and possession of ammunition by a domestic abuser in connection with the April 4 shooting at Uncle Dave's Bar, 1427 W. Third St.

Naji Shorter mug

Shorter

On Wednesday, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis filed a motion to dismiss the charges, saying further investigation is needed because witnesses, including the victim, can't be located or are no longer cooperative.

District Judge Tod Deck granted the motion on Thursday.

Shorter was accused of shooting Garry Hill after the two were involved in a verbal and physical disturbance at the bar. Witnesses told police Shorter left the bar and returned a short time later and shot Hill once in the lower abdomen before fleeing.

Shorter was arrested three days later, and officers who searched his home found multiple rounds of 9mm and .45-caliber ammunition.

