Charges dropped against 2 men in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have dropped attempted murder charges against two of three men arrested Monday in connection with a Sioux City incident in which shots were fired into a vehicle.

Carlo Brown, 32, and Steven Brown, 31, both of Sioux City, were released from the Woodbury County Jail Tuesday morning after their charges were dismissed.

"We believe we have correctly identified the actual shooter involved in this incident. Currently, there is no evidence which ties anyone else to the shooting, and as such we have chosen to dismiss the charge of attempted murder against two other individuals," Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said.

Police continue to investigate the incident, Jennings said, and a decision on filing other charges will be made pending results of the investigation.

Tracy Smith, 24, of Sioux City, remains in custody on an attempted murder charge, and his bond was set at $100,000.

Smith, Carlo Brown and Steven Brown were arrested after police responded to reports of shots fired at 12:16 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Third Street.