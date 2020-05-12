Charges dropped against 2 men in Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY -- Authorities have dropped attempted murder charges against two of three men arrested Monday in connection with a Sioux City incident in which shots were fired into a vehicle.
Carlo Brown, 32, and Steven Brown, 31, both of Sioux City, were released from the Woodbury County Jail Tuesday morning after their charges were dismissed.
"We believe we have correctly identified the actual shooter involved in this incident. Currently, there is no evidence which ties anyone else to the shooting, and as such we have chosen to dismiss the charge of attempted murder against two other individuals," Woodbury County Attorney Patrick Jennings said.
Police continue to investigate the incident, Jennings said, and a decision on filing other charges will be made pending results of the investigation.
Tracy Smith, 24, of Sioux City, remains in custody on an attempted murder charge, and his bond was set at $100,000.
Smith, Carlo Brown and Steven Brown were arrested after police responded to reports of shots fired at 12:16 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Third Street.
According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Smith was involved in a disturbance with a woman at a home in the 500 block of Isabella Street. The woman's father was present during the disturbance and followed Smith and his friends when they left in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped at Third and Myrtle streets and fired several shots at the father's vehicle with a 9mm handgun. At least three shots struck the father's vehicle, the complaint said.
Police said the father was not injured and he provided information to officers, who located and detained Smith, Carlo Brown and Steven Brown in the 600 block of West Second Street. The handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was located, police said.
