Charges filed against man shot by South Sioux City police

DAKOTA CITY -- A man shot Thursday by South Sioux City police faces seven charges in connection with the incident.

Richard Germek, 61, of South Sioux City, had his initial appearance Wednesday in Dakota County Court, where he faces felony charges of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal attempt, terroristic threats and possession of a short rifle or short shotgun and misdemeanor charges of obstructing a peace officer and disturbing the peace.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 19. He remains in custody in the Dakota County Jail.

South Sioux City police officers responding to a call about a possible overdose encountered Germek at about 7:50 p.m. Thursday at his apartment building at 320 E. 12th St.

Police chief Ed Mahon said Thursday that paramedics already on the scene evacuated once Germek brandished a gun. Germek shot at officers in the apartment building's hallway, police said, and he was struck when an officer returned fire. He was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured.

The officer who shot Germek was not identified and was placed on administrative leave in compliance with standard protocol.

Mahon could not be reached Wednesday for an update on the officer's leave status.