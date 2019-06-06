SIOUX CITY -- Charges have been dismissed against two Sioux City men accused of firing shots during a disturbance in which a juvenile was hit by one of the rounds.
In his motion to dismiss charges against Tristian Flores and Chase Sweisberger, Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Terry Ganzel said that the victim and the victim's father, who was a witness to the shooting, have refused to cooperate with Sioux City police and the county attorney's office.
Because of that lack of cooperation, Ganzel said, he had insufficient evidence to secure a conviction.
District Judge Tod Deck on Thursday dismissed both cases.
Flores, 20, and Sweisberger, 21, had both pleaded not guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of reckless use of a firearm and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
According to police, Flores and Sweisberger had been involved in a disturbance in front of Flores' residence in the 1400 block of Summit Street at about 5 a.m. on April 13, when Flores retrieved a .22-caliber rifle from his garage and fired at least four shots before Sweisberger took the weapon and fired a single shot. A round hit a 15-year-old male in the neck. The juvenile was taken to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's for treatment.