SIOUX CITY -- A Charter Oak, Iowa, man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
John Willroth, 54, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to 12 years in prison on single counts of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and distributing methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty in November.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Willroth was involved in the sale of at least 1.5 kilograms of meth from about 2016 through March 2018. On at least three occasions in 2016 and 2017, he sold 30 grams of meth to other people.