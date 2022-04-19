Cherokee County man hit with 42 months in federal prison for drug and gun charges

William Hageman, 56, of rural Cherokee County, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a prohibited person. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hageman and others conspired to sell more than 11 pounds of meth in Cherokee County and the surrounding area from August 2018 through April 18, 2019. Four times in March and April 2019, Hageman sold more than a pound of meth to individuals cooperating with law enforcement, and authorities seized 1.5 pounds of the drug and six guns during a search of his home in April 2019.