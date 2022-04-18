 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cherokee County man sentenced to federal prison

SIOUX CITY -- A Cherokee County man was sentenced Thursday to more than three years in federal prison on gun and drug charges.

William Hageman, 56, of rural Cherokee County, pleaded guilty in December in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms by a prohibited person. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hageman and others conspired to sell more than 11 pounds of meth in Cherokee County and the surrounding area from August 2018 through April 18, 2019. Four times in March and April 2019, Hageman sold more than a pound of meth to individuals cooperating with law enforcement, and authorities seized 1.5 pounds of the drug and six guns during a search of his home in April 2019.

Hageman was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.

Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
