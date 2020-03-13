Cherokee County settles dog shooting suit for $40,000

SIOUX CITY -- Cherokee County has reached a $40,000 settlement with the owner of a dog that was shot and killed by a former sheriff's deputy on private property.
The dog's owner, Austin Johnson, and the property owners, Sherill and Vincent Glassmaker, had said that then-deputy Alec Wolf and Tim Peterson, a part-time animal control officer for the city of Cleghorn, did not have a warrant or permission to enter the Glassmakers' property on Aug. 10, 2018, when Wolf shot Johnson's dog, Zucko.
"It's unfortunate it had to come to this. He'd rather have his dog back and not have any of this happen," said Steve Hamilton, who along with Molly Hamilton, represented Johnson and the Glassmakers.
The settlement is not an admission of liability, and Wolf and the county "deny that they have done anything improper or illegal concerning the incident ...," according to the settlement document.
Sioux City attorney Doug Phillips, who represented Wolf and the county, declined to comment on the settlement, which will be paid by the county's insurance carrier.
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, was dismissed Friday.
The lawsuit said that Cherokee County Sheriff Jerod Clyde conspired with Wolf and Peterson to kill Zucko without legal justification and covered up their actions.
In a September 2018 post on the Cherokee County Sheriff's Facebook page, Clyde said Zucko had attacked two dogs, killing one of them a day earlier. Efforts to catch Zucko were unsuccessful, and Clyde had given the order to shoot Zucko if the dog was outside city limits and not on property where he was being kept for Johnson.
Shortly after the order was given, Clyde said, Wolf reported that he had shot Zucko on a rural road. Wolf was later fired after Clyde determined that he had lied about the location of the shooting.
Zucko was being kept by Jereca Schroeder, who lived on the Glassmakers' rural Cleghorn property, while Johnson was out of town. The dog was shot 10 times, Clyde said on Facebook.
The lawsuit said Wolf and Peterson removed evidence of the shooting and took the dog's body, which was found three weeks later in a ditch.
Clyde was named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed in Cherokee County before it was moved to federal court, but was later dismissed from it.
The city of Cleghorn previously agreed to pay $10,000 to Johnson and the Glassmakers to settle their claims against Peterson. The settlement, which was paid by the city's insurance carrier, contained a clause that said the agreement was not an admission of liability by Peterson and the city.