Cherokee County settles dog shooting suit for $40,000

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, was dismissed Friday.

The lawsuit said that Cherokee County Sheriff Jerod Clyde conspired with Wolf and Peterson to kill Zucko without legal justification and covered up their actions.

In a September 2018 post on the Cherokee County Sheriff's Facebook page, Clyde said Zucko had attacked two dogs, killing one of them a day earlier. Efforts to catch Zucko were unsuccessful, and Clyde had given the order to shoot Zucko if the dog was outside city limits and not on property where he was being kept for Johnson.

Shortly after the order was given, Clyde said, Wolf reported that he had shot Zucko on a rural road. Wolf was later fired after Clyde determined that he had lied about the location of the shooting.

Zucko was being kept by Jereca Schroeder, who lived on the Glassmakers' rural Cleghorn property, while Johnson was out of town. The dog was shot 10 times, Clyde said on Facebook.

The lawsuit said Wolf and Peterson removed evidence of the shooting and took the dog's body, which was found three weeks later in a ditch.

Clyde was named as a defendant in the lawsuit, which was filed in Cherokee County before it was moved to federal court, but was later dismissed from it.