CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee man has been charged with driving away from the scene of a fatal collision with a bicyclist in December.

Casey Herwig, 29, was arrested May 12 on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class C felony that carries a 10-year prison sentence.

Emergency personnel were called to Sixth and West Willow streets in Cherokee at approximately 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26 for a report about a bicyclist, later identified as 27-year-old Phillip Watterson, of Cherokee, lying in the street.

Police investigating the incident were told Herwig had struck Watterson. According to court documents, Herwig's vehicle had damage that matched parts found at the scene of the collision.

Herwig told officers he knew he hit something, but wasn't sure what it was. When asked if it was possible he hit someone, he said, "could've been," court documents said.