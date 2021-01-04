 Skip to main content
Cherokee man charged with shooting at house, car
LARRABEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man has been arrested on charges of firing shots at a house and car in Larrabee.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the home on Friday after taking a report of vandalism. Deputies investigating the report found that a car and house had been shot numerous times.

Joseph Luellen, 29, was arrested and charged with firing the shots earlier Friday. He was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm.

