STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly sexually abusing and threatening to kill a 12-year-old girl in a Storm Lake residence throughout 2018.
On Dec. 24, the Storm Lake Police Department took a report in reference to the sexual assault of a minor.
Following an investigation, Ernesto Antonio Guerra Pascual, 29, was arrested and charged Thursday with two counts of lascivious acts (class C felony); one count of sexual abuse in the second degree (class B felony); one count of sexual abuse in the third degree (class C felony); two counts of indecent contact with a minor (aggravated misdemeanor); and one count of harassment in the first degree (aggravated misdemeanor).
Guerra Pascual was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $61,000 bond.
The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted by the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), Sioux City's Mercy Child Advocacy Center, the Buena Vista County Attorney's Office and the Iowa Department of Human Services in the investigation of this case.