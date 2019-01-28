STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of sexually assaulting and threatening to kill a 12-year-old girl.
Ernesto Guerra Pascual, 29, entered his written plea Monday in Buena Vista County District Court to two counts each of lascivious acts with a child and indecent contact with a child and single counts of second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse and first-degree harassment.
According to court documents, Guerra Pascual went to the girl's Storm Lake home several times in 2018 while no adults were present and touched and sexually assaulted her. After an October encounter, court documents said, Guerra Pascual told the girl that if she told anyone about the incident, he would kill her after he got out of jail.
Guerra Pascual was arrested Jan. 3 after the Storm Lake Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor on Dec. 24.