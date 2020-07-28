You are the owner of this article.
Cherokee man sentenced to 10 years for sexually abusing child
Cherokee man sentenced to 10 years for sexually abusing child

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at a Storm Lake home.

Ernesto Guerra Pascual, 31, had entered Alford pleas in December in Buena Vista County District Court to lascivious acts with a child, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and indecent contact with a child.

Guerra Pascual went to the girl's Storm Lake home several times in 2018 while no adults were present and touched and sexually assaulted her.

Guerra Pascual was arrested in January 2019 after the Storm Lake Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor on Dec. 24, 2018.

