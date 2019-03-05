SIOUX CITY -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.
Raymond Kerns, 36, had pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Kerns admitted that he sold meth in the Cherokee area from January 2017 through February 2018. He was arrested Feb. 27, 2018, in Storm Lake, Iowa, while attempting to meet another person involved in meth trafficking. Police seized $1,500 and 8 grams of meth from Kerns, who said he was planning to sell the meth to other people.