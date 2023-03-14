SIOUX CITY -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine.

Dustin Coates, 36, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Coates admitted to his involvement in the sale of at least 1.4 kilograms of meth from March 2021 through March 8, 2022.

He was arrested after a March 8 traffic stop in which he threw away two baggies of meth while attempting to flee from the officers on foot. He admitted that he had planned to sell the 60-plus grams of meth to others.