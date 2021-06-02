 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cherokee man sentenced to prison for shooting house
0 comments

Cherokee man sentenced to prison for shooting house

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for shooting a house and damaging a car in Larrabee.

Joseph Luellen, 30, pleaded guilty in March in Cherokee County District Court to felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal mischief. Charges of carrying weapons, reckless use of a firearm and second-degree criminal mischief were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Luellen fired 12-13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle at the house in the 200 block of Cedar Street on Jan. 1. Bullet holes were found in the front window and the trim of the front door. A vehicle parked at the residence had puncture holes on the driver's side, a cracked windshield and broken headlight.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News