Cherokee man sentenced to prison for shooting house

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for shooting a house and damaging a car in Larrabee.
Joseph Luellen, 30, pleaded guilty in March in Cherokee County District Court to felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal mischief. Charges of carrying weapons, reckless use of a firearm and second-degree criminal mischief were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Luellen fired 12-13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle at the house in the 200 block of Cedar Street on Jan. 1. Bullet holes were found in the front window and the trim of the front door. A vehicle parked at the residence had puncture holes on the driver's side, a cracked windshield and broken headlight.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.