Cherokee man sentenced to prison for shooting house

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for shooting a house and damaging a car in Larrabee.

Joseph Luellen, 30, pleaded guilty in March in Cherokee County District Court to felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree criminal mischief. Charges of carrying weapons, reckless use of a firearm and second-degree criminal mischief were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Luellen fired 12-13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle at the house in the 200 block of Cedar Street on Jan. 1. Bullet holes were found in the front window and the trim of the front door. A vehicle parked at the residence had puncture holes on the driver's side, a cracked windshield and broken headlight.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.