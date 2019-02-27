DES MOINES -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison on child pornography charges.
Joel Augard, 50, had pleaded guilty in October in U.S. District Court in Des Moines to two counts of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
A victim in April reported to Des Moines police that the victim had been sexually abused by Augard, who formerly lived in Des Moines, numerous times approximately 10 years earlier and that Augard had recorded some of the incidents, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
On May 1, investigators executed a search warrant at Augard's Cherokee home and found several electronic media items that contained child pornography, including videos he had made of the sexual abuse of the victim 10 years earlier in Des Moines.