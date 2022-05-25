Cherokee officer accused of hit and run no longer with department

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee police officer charged with striking a 6-year-old girl at a street intersection with a pickup truck and leaving the scene is no longer employed with the police department.

Michael McGee left the department Monday, a woman answering the phone at the Cherokee Police Department said. Police chief Nate James was not available, and the woman said she did not know if McGee had resigned or was fired.

McGee, 52, of Cherokee, was charged Sunday with leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident, a serious misdemeanor. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 2 in Cherokee County District Court.

McGee is charged with striking the girl at about 3:30 p.m. Friday with his Dodge Ram pickup at the intersection of North Roosevelt and East Indian streets.

According to a complaint filed in district court, McGee, who was off duty, had left his home on North Roosevelt Street and had several children's swimming pools stacked in the back of his pickup. He was driving north on North Roosevelt Street when the girl and two other children were either crossing the street in a crosswalk or were entering the street. McGee braked his pickup and later told investigators he did not think he had hit anyone and continued to drive north.

McGee went to the city garage and placed the pools and other potentially identifying items into a garbage bin. According to the complaint, he told investigators he heard an ambulance dispatched to the intersection and panicked, returning home.

An Iowa State Patrol report said McGee and his pickup were identified by witnesses, and he was located and charged. The State Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

The girl, who is from Cherokee, was hospitalized with a concussion and other non life-threatening injuries.

