CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Wednesday night in Cherokee.
According to Cherokee Police Chief Nate James, officers responded to Cherokee Regional Medical Center for a stabbing victim at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.
James said he didn't have information on whether the victim was a man or woman or the severity of the victim's injuries. James said the victim was transferred to another hospital, but he couldn't provide the name of the hospital.
"It's an ongoing case," he said. "We're trying to just get details and figure out what's transpired."