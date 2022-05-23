Cherokee police officer charged in hit and run

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee police officer has been charged with striking a 6-year-old girl with a pickup truck and then driving from the scene.

Michael McGee, 52, of Cherokee, was cited for leaving or failing to return to the scene of an injury accident in connection with the hit-and-run accident that left the girl hospitalized.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, McGee was northbound on North Roosevelt Street in a Dodge Ram pickup at 3:32 p.m. Friday, when he struck the girl, who was in a crosswalk at the intersection of North Roosevelt and East Indian streets. An accident report said McGee, who was off duty at the time, left the scene and was charged after he and his pickup were identified.

The girl, who is from Cherokee, was taken to Cherokee Regional Medical Center and then transported to another hospital. An Iowa State Patrol spokeswoman said she did not know where the girl was transferred, but the girl's injuries are not life-threatening and she is in stable condition.

A State Patrol investigation is ongoing.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Cherokee Police Department referred all questions about the incident to the State Patrol.

