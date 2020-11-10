Chief justice postpones Iowa jury trials due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Criminal defendants and civil litigants awaiting trial in Iowa once again have had their day in court delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen on Tuesday ordered that all jury trials scheduled to begin after Nov. 16 and before Feb. 1 must be continued to a date after Feb. 1.
Non-jury trials and in-person hearings will continue as scheduled.
"We monitor the daily positivity rates of COVID-19 in Iowa and have decided that bringing together the number of people required for a jury trial creates too high of a risk for someone to be exposed, even with the multitude of safeguards we have in place," Christensen said in a news release. "With the current high rate of COVID-19 positive tests in the state, it is time to pause jury trials to protect public safety and mitigate the impact of the virus."
Christensen's order impacts three Siouxland murder trials, including one that was to begin next week in Sioux County. In that case, Gregg Winterfeld was to be tried for the May 9 shooting death of Grant Wilson.
In Woodbury County, Gary Dains Jr. was to stand trial before his speedy trial deadline of Jan. 5 for the July 8, 2019, death of Paul Smith in Sioux City. Paul Belk also was to stand trial Dec. 1 for the April 14 stabbing death of his mother. Because of Belk's upcoming mental health evaluation, a continuation of that trial already was possible.
In March, Christensen suspended all trials and in-person court proceedings as COVID-19 began to spread across the state. Court officials, judges and lawyers adapted, conducting hearings via video or teleconference. In-person hearings resumed July 12, and many hearings continued to be conducted via phone or video.
Jury trials resumed Sept. 14 with several precautions in place, including mandatory nose and mouth coverings and limited seating in order to keep people socially distanced.
Peggy Frericks, court administrator of Iowa's 3rd Judicial District, which includes 16 Northwest Iowa counties, said she had not yet determined how many trials are affected by Tuesday's order. Trial schedules tend to be lighter during the upcoming holiday season.
"We don't usually schedule for Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday weeks," Frericks said.
Woodbury County Clerk of Court Amy Berntson said anyone who was notified of jury duty for trials in November and December will not have to report to the courthouse or return juror questionnaires. Unless they wish to have their jury duty postponed, those who received notices will have fulfilled their jury duty obligation, she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.