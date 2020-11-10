Chief justice postpones Iowa jury trials due to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- Criminal defendants and civil litigants awaiting trial in Iowa once again have had their day in court delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen on Tuesday ordered that all jury trials scheduled to begin after Nov. 16 and before Feb. 1 must be continued to a date after Feb. 1.

Non-jury trials and in-person hearings will continue as scheduled.

"We monitor the daily positivity rates of COVID-19 in Iowa and have decided that bringing together the number of people required for a jury trial creates too high of a risk for someone to be exposed, even with the multitude of safeguards we have in place," Christensen said in a news release. "With the current high rate of COVID-19 positive tests in the state, it is time to pause jury trials to protect public safety and mitigate the impact of the virus."

Christensen's order impacts three Siouxland murder trials, including one that was to begin next week in Sioux County. In that case, Gregg Winterfeld was to be tried for the May 9 shooting death of Grant Wilson.