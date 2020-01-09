City of Mapleton reaches $75,000 settlement of excessive force lawsuit

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Mapleton has agreed to a $75,000 settlement with a man who had claimed the city's police chief released his police dog on him without warning during a 2017 traffic stop.

Darrell Bowen in return agreed to drop his lawsuit, which had charged Jared Clausen and the city with use of excessive force. Both parties filed a joint dismissal of the suit Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.

Bowen, of Danbury, Iowa, had said in the lawsuit, filed in May, that he was "viciously bitten" and required medical attention after Clausen released the K9 unit from his cruiser after a June 12, 2017, pursuit on Iowa Highway 175 that resulted in Bowen's arrest on a charge of eluding.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bowen had claimed he was trying to put down the kickstand of his motorcycle when Clausen exited his cruiser and released his police dog.