City of Mapleton reaches $75,000 settlement of excessive force lawsuit

SIOUX CITY -- The city of Mapleton has agreed to a $75,000 settlement with a man who had claimed the city's police chief released his police dog on him without warning during a 2017 traffic stop.
Darrell Bowen in return agreed to drop his lawsuit, which had charged Jared Clausen and the city with use of excessive force. Both parties filed a joint dismissal of the suit Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City.
Bowen, of Danbury, Iowa, had said in the lawsuit, filed in May, that he was "viciously bitten" and required medical attention after Clausen released the K9 unit from his cruiser after a June 12, 2017, pursuit on Iowa Highway 175 that resulted in Bowen's arrest on a charge of eluding.
Bowen had claimed he was trying to put down the kickstand of his motorcycle when Clausen exited his cruiser and released his police dog.
In a complaint filed after Bowen's arrest, Clausen said he began pursuing Bowen after observing him speeding in Mapelton. Bowen reached a speed of 150 mph during the pursuit, Clausen said, and eventually wrecked the motorcycle near Danbury. Clausen said in the complaint he and his K9 apprehended Bowen after he had gotten up and was trying to get back on his motorcycle.
The case went to trial, and a jury acquitted Bowen of eluding.
Bowen sued Clausen and the city for excessive force, assault and battery, and negligence. He said the city had not implemented effective policies or adequately trained Clausen, causing him to violate Bowen's constitutional right of freedom from excessive force.
Under terms of the settlement, the city and Clausen denied that they had acted improperly or illegally and that the settlement agreement was not an admission of liability.