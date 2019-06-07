SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City has reached a settlement agreement and dismissed its lawsuit against a driver who destroyed a traffic signal control box on Hamilton Boulevard.
The city had sued Laresa Jones last month for $50,536, the cost to replace the equipment after Jones crashed into it on Nov. 1.
District Judge Zachary Hindman dismissed the case Tuesday after assistant city attorney Caleb Christopherson said in a motion to dismiss that the city had accepted a settlement offer from Jones' auto insurance carrier. The dismissal motion did not divulge the settlement amount. City legal staff could not be reached for comment Friday.
The insurance company had initially refused to pay for the damages, leading the city to file the suit against Jones herself in Woodbury County District Court.
Jones, 30, of Sioux City, currently faces a criminal charge of second-offense operating while intoxicated for the incident.
According to court documents filed in the case, Jones lost control of her southbound Subaru Crosstrek at about 9:30 p.m. while driving in the 3000 block of Hamilton Boulevard. Her vehicle left the roadway and struck the control box, knocking out power to traffic signals, before driving off of a retaining wall and coming to rest in the Minerva's restaurant parking lot at 2945 Hamilton Blvd.
She is scheduled to stand trial for OWI in July.