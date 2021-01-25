Clay County man pleads guilty to selling stolen guns

SIOUX CITY -- A Webb, Iowa, man who sold stolen firearms to an undercover officer pleaded guilty Friday to federal gun charges.
Travis Grote, 43, entered his plea Friday in U.S. District Court to possessing stolen firearms and possessing firearms as a prohibited person.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Grote admitted that on June 25, 2019, he was involved in a transaction to sell stolen firearms to an undercover law enforcement officer. Grote was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.
Grote faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.