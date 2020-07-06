You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Clay County man pleads not guilty to stealing cars, using stolen credit cards
View Comments

Clay County man pleads not guilty to stealing cars, using stolen credit cards

{{featured_button_text}}

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Peterson, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to stealing cars in Spencer and using stolen credit/debit cards.

gary stallings II

Stallings

Gary Stallings II, 40, entered his written plea Monday in Clay County District Court to four counts of credit card fraud, three counts of operating a vehicle without owner's consent, two counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of first-degree theft and commission of a specified unlawful activity.

Stallings is accused of stealing three vehicles and breaking into at least two others on June 10 and 11. He later used credit and debit cards stolen from inside the vehicles to buy or attempt to buy hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Wal-Mart in Spencer, according to court documents.

Stallings was arrested June 11 after police responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of 14th Avenue W. caught him after a short foot pursuit.

Man faces felony charges after string of Spencer car burglaries
Bartender at Spencer restaurant fined for selling alcohol to teen involved in fatal crash
Spencer man pleads not guilty to passing fake $20 bills
Latest Woodbury County court report

PHOTOS: Woodbury County Courthouse past and present

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News