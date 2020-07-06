Clay County man pleads not guilty to stealing cars, using stolen credit cards

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Peterson, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to stealing cars in Spencer and using stolen credit/debit cards.
Gary Stallings II, 40, entered his written plea Monday in Clay County District Court to four counts of credit card fraud, three counts of operating a vehicle without owner's consent, two counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of first-degree theft and commission of a specified unlawful activity.
Stallings is accused of stealing three vehicles and breaking into at least two others on June 10 and 11. He later used credit and debit cards stolen from inside the vehicles to buy or attempt to buy hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Wal-Mart in Spencer, according to court documents.
Stallings was arrested June 11 after police responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of 14th Avenue W. caught him after a short foot pursuit.
PHOTOS: Woodbury County Courthouse past and present
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.