Clay County man pleads not guilty to stealing cars, using stolen credit cards

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Peterson, Iowa, man has pleaded not guilty to stealing cars in Spencer and using stolen credit/debit cards.

Gary Stallings II, 40, entered his written plea Monday in Clay County District Court to four counts of credit card fraud, three counts of operating a vehicle without owner's consent, two counts of third-degree burglary and single counts of first-degree theft and commission of a specified unlawful activity.

Stallings is accused of stealing three vehicles and breaking into at least two others on June 10 and 11. He later used credit and debit cards stolen from inside the vehicles to buy or attempt to buy hundreds of dollars of merchandise from Wal-Mart in Spencer, according to court documents.

Stallings was arrested June 11 after police responding to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of 14th Avenue W. caught him after a short foot pursuit.

