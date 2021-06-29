 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clay County man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges
0 Comments

Clay County man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Webb, Iowa, man who sold stolen firearms to an undercover officer has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for possessing stolen firearms.

Travis Grote, 43, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of stolen firearms and possession of firearms by a prohibited person.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Grote admitted that on June 25, 2019, he was involved in a transaction to sell stolen firearms to an undercover law enforcement officer. Grote was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.

How to protect your information from identity theft
Stock crime court gavel judge

Courtroom gavel and law books
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

South Korean police hold drills for ‘drone terrorism’ threats

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News