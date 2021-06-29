Clay County man sentenced to federal prison on gun charges

SIOUX CITY -- A Webb, Iowa, man who sold stolen firearms to an undercover officer has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for possessing stolen firearms.
Travis Grote, 43, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of stolen firearms and possession of firearms by a prohibited person.
He was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Grote admitted that on June 25, 2019, he was involved in a transaction to sell stolen firearms to an undercover law enforcement officer. Grote was prohibited from possessing firearms because of a previous felony conviction.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.