Clay County resident arrested for OWI and child endangerment

An Everly man is now facing charges after Clay County deputies allege that he drove while intoxicated with a minor in the car.

According to a press release from the Clay County sheriff's office, 44-year-old Steven Greathouse was driving along 350th Street on Saturday evening when he was pulled over for a traffic violation.

"There were two passengers with Greathouse inside the vehicle, one being an minor child," the release goes on to explain. "It was determined that Greathouse was under the influence of alcohol and was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated and child endangerment."

At the point, the release says Greathouse was taken to Clay County Jail and held to appear before a magistrate.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

