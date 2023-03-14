Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
VERMILLION, S.D. — Clay County State's Attorney Alexis Tracy will be joining the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.
Tracy will be an assistant attorney general in the criminal division.
Tracy, of Vermillion, has been a prosecuting attorney for more than 16 years. She was first elected Clay County state's attorney in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. She will join the attorney general's office in Sioux Falls on June 1.
