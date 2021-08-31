 Skip to main content
Climbing Hill man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY -- A Climbing Hill, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Adam Muecke, 37, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and drug user. He will be required to serve two years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Muecke possessed firearms and marijuana on March 13, 2020, at his home. Because of two previous convictions, he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

