The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department has identified the teen who drowned Saturday in the Ben Martinsen Wildlife Area as Benjamin Williams, 18, of Donahue.

Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said that deputies were sent to the wildlife area on Iowa 67 south of Folletts at about 9:45 a.m. to investigate a report of a missing 18-year-old person.

The wildlife area encompasses 420 acres along the Wapsipinicon River.

Upon arrival, deputies met with two teenagers who reported their 18-year-old friend, Williams, was missing from the campsite.

First responders from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, Low Moor Fire Department and an off-duty Camanche firefighter began searching the area and the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River.

A K9 from the Clinton Police Department and a drone also were used in the search.

At 10:28 a.m., the body of Williams was discovered in the backwaters of the Wapsipinicon River by the Camanche firefighter.

Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and the Clinton County Medical Examiner.

