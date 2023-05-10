A Clinton man is facing 20 counts of child pornography after his wife found two micro SD cards, or memory cards, containing child pornography and turned them over to police.

Brent Michael Fisher, 47, is charged with 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor — possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act — first offense.

Each charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Clinton Police Officer Rodney Livesay, on May 5 at 9:05 a.m., Amanda Fisher went to the Clinton Police Department to report that on May 4 she found two micro SD cards in a construction trailer used by her husband, Brent.

She took the memory cards to Walgreens and placed one of the cards into one of the kiosks for looking at images and saw females in different stages of nudity. Many of the images were of young girls.

Amanda Fisher told police that her husband admitted the cards were his.

A search warrant was obtained for the cards and an investigation started. The cards contained images of 20 different juvenile females in stages of undress or performing simulated sex acts.

Brent Fisher was arrested and taken to the Clinton County Jail.

During a first appearance on the charges Monday in Clinton County District Court, Magistrate Michael Judge scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for May 16.

Fisher was released from the Clinton County Jail on Monday after posting a $50,000 cash-only bond.