Closed Sioux City nursing home faces more legal trouble

SIOUX CITY — A Pennsylvania service provider has sued the trust that owns a now-closed Sioux City nursing home for thousands of dollars in unpaid bills and wants the trustees and beneficiaries held personally responsible for repayment.

Healthcare Services Group, or HCSG, says Indian Hills of Sioux City, which operated as Touchstone Healthcare Communities, continued to contract services from vendors while having no intention or ability to pay for the goods and services.

HCSG has sued the Fred Davenport Jr. Revocable Trust, its successor trustee Larry Book and unknown trust beneficiaries for breach of contract and unjust enrichment, saying Indian Hills failed to pay 75 outstanding invoices totaling more than $344,000 for housekeeping and dining services provided at the 125-bed facility from February 2019 through Aug. 4, 2021.

The suit is the latest filed by creditors seeking a total of more than $860,000 in unpaid bills in state courts in Sioux City, Des Moines and Pennsylvania. Touchstone has since countersued one of those creditors, a consulting company it says made $2.3 million in transfers and advances not allowed under the two parties' management agreement.

Touchstone closed in July after it notified state regulators it would be unable to financially continue operations. A judge granted the state's request to appoint a receiver for Touchstone, and its 54 residents were moved out of the facility at 1800 Indian Hills Drive.

Filed Sept. 6 in federal court in Sioux City, the latest lawsuit said Davenport, a prominent Sioux City real estate figure, formed the trust and also was a founding member of Indian Hills Health Care LLC, which owned the nursing home facility and the land on which it is located, and leased it to Indian Hills of Sioux City. Davenport died in 2013, and as of 2017, Book was the successor trustee of the trust, which owned all membership interests in Indian Hills of Sioux City.

HCSG says in the suit Indian Hills defrauded its creditors for several months, showing it had little or no intent to pay its bills. Revenues from the residents living there were not used to pay vendors, and it's unclear where those funds went or to whom they were paid, the lawsuit said.

Book did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Indian Hills continued to operate without substantial capital and sufficient assets to satisfy its debts, the lawsuit said, and it would be "unjust and inequitable" for the Indian Hills owners to escape personal liability for the debts. HCSG says Indian Hills' limited liability protection should be disregarded, and Book and trust beneficiaries held personally liable for payment of the debt.

Prior to closing, Touchstone had been cited for dozens of violations since 2016 and was subject to more than $405,000 in federal fines and $3,500 in state fines.

Through July 2021, Touchstone had spent 44 months on the "Special-Focus Facility List" of care facilities with about twice the average number of deficiencies, more serious problems including harm or injury experienced by residents and a pattern or serious problems that have persisted for more than three years, according to the Centers for Medicine and Medicaid Services. CMS, at that time, reported only two other facilities in the entire nation had been on that list for a longer period of time.