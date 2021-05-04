Clovis files negligence lawsuit against UnityPoint, doctors

While hospitalized, Clovis complained of weakness in his legs and ongoing pain in his mid back. After being transferred to the hospital's rehabilitation wing, an MRI of Clovis' lower back showed spinal canal stenosis, or narrowing, but no imaging was done of the areas of his back where Clovis said the pain was located.

He was transferred on May 16, 2019, to the Regency Square Care Center in South Sioux City to continue his rehab. He continued to have back pain and weakness and numbness in his legs and asked to be taken back to the hospital.

On June 5, 2019, Clovis was taken to the UnityPoint -- St. Luke's emergency room and said that he couldn't feel or move his legs. He was admitted to the hospital. Two days later, his treating physicians consulted with a neurosurgeon, who ordered an MRI of Clovis' mid and upper back. The results showed an abscess, and Clovis was taken directly into surgery to drain it. The surgery caused little to no change in his paraplegic status, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit alleges negligence by doctors and medical staff to fail to diagnose and treat the staph infection or order a timely MRI of Clovis' upper back that could have detected the abscess earlier.

Clovis, 71, who lost to Joni Ernst for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2014 and later that year was the unsuccessful GOP candidate for state treasurer, is seeking a judgment awarding him and his wife an unspecified amount of damages to compensate them for past and future medical expenses and loss of bodily function, pain and suffering, past lost earnings and loss of future earning capacity.

