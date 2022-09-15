CO2 pipeline foes challenge law granting surveyors' access to land

SIOUX CITY – Two Woodbury County landowners are challenging the constitutionality of a state law that permits surveyors for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline to enter their property.

William and Vicki Hulse, of Moville, filed a counterclaim in Woodbury County District Court on Sept. 7, asking a judge to declare the law unconstitutional and void. They also are seeking an injunction prohibiting agents of Navigator Heartland Greenway from entering their property until the constitutionality issue has been decided.

They argue that Iowa Code 479B.15, which grants pipeline companies right of entry to private land to survey and examine it to determine a pipeline's depth and route, does not require just compensation to the landowner, "which amounts to an unlawful taking in violation of Iowa's Takings Clause" and runs counter to the Iowa Constitution's protection of landowner property rights from "unwarranted government intrusions."

The challenge is in response to a Navigator lawsuit in which the Dallas-based company is seeking an injunction to stop the Hulses from denying its agents access to survey their land, which lies in the proposed pipeline's route. The lawsuit also asks for the sheriff's office to ensure access is provided.

In its suit, filed in August in Woodbury County District Court, Navigator says the Hulses have twice refused to grant a land agent access to their rural Woodbury County property.

District Judge Jeffrey Neary has scheduled a hearing for Monday to hear arguments on the injunction. The Hulses' lawyer, Brian Jorde, of Omaha, on Wednesday filed a request to continue the hearing to a later date. No hearings have been scheduled on the counterclaim.

Navigator has filed a similar lawsuit in Clay County against Sioux Rapids resident Martin Koenig and two against landowners in eastern Iowa's Butler County. The company says Koenig has denied entry to his property three times and in one instance his spouse threatened to "let the dog go" on agents attempting to enter their land to survey it.

Jorde has filed counterclaims similar to the one filed for the Hulses in Clay County and one of the Butler County cases.

Navigator has proposed a $3 billion, 1,300-mile pipeline that would collect carbon dioxide from ethanol plants and fertilizer processors in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois, convert it to liquid form and transport it under high pressure to a site in Illinois, where it would be pumped thousands of feet beneath the surface.

The pipeline would run approximately 900 miles through 36 Iowa counties, including Woodbury, Clay and Butler counties. Other Siouxland counties include Plymouth, Lyon, Osceola, O'Brien, Cherokee, Dickinson and Buena Vista in Iowa and Dakota, Dixon and Wayne counties in Nebraska.

It's one of two carbon pipelines proposed to run through the area.

As required by law, Navigator has held informational meetings in all counties in the pipeline's path, a step that opens up land along the route to company surveyors, who must first provide 10 days' notice to landowners. The law says the entry for surveys is not trespassing and may be aided by an injunction. The company must pay for any damages caused by the survey.

In the counterclaims, Jorde says the law is unconstitutional because the state constitution says "private property shall not be taken for public use without just compensation first being made." The code section that grants survey rights "fails to justly compensate landowners for the entry-right granted to pipeline companies for purposes of surveying a private landowner's land," the counterclaim says.

That code section also conflicts with another code section that requires pipeline companies to pay for the right of entry onto private land, the claim says.

The Navigator pipeline and one proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions that would run through 30 Iowa counties, including Woodbury and other Northwest Iowa counties, have encountered opposition from numerous landowners and elected officials.

Pipeline opponents say the pipelines are unsafe, and many landowners oppose the use of eminent domain, which would allow the pipeline companies to use their land if they do not voluntarily grant easements for the pipelines to run beneath their property.

Officials with both pipeline companies have said the pipeline would pump millions of dollars in property tax revenues into Iowa and add value to ethanol produced at facilities that have agreed to provide gas to the pipeline. The pipelines also would remove millions of tons of carbon from the atmosphere annually, benefiting the environment, the companies have said.