SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City residents are invited to have a free cup of coffee and talk with police officers by taking part in the "Coffee with a Cop" event on Wednesday.
Coffee with a Cop events are in their seventh year in the U.S. and internationally, and the Sioux City Police Department has been participating since 2014. Other police departments will take part on Wednesday, including the Storm Lake Police Department in the area.
The events in Sioux City will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at seven McDonald's locations.
Coffee with a Cop promotes police and citizen relationships, and an SCPD release says it is a good opportunity to "meet with the public, share stories, concerns, or just say hello."
McDonald's has partnered with the police department to provide a free cup of coffee to anyone who visits one of the locations during the event.