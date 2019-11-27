You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cole named new Storm Lake police chief
0 comments

Cole named new Storm Lake police chief

{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Storm Lake Assistant Police Chief Chris Cole has been appointed as the department's next chief.

The appointment will be effective Feb. 1, Storm Lake city manager Keri Navratil announced Tuesday.

"Chief Cole's background in law enforcement, commitment to the community and dedication to quality policing make him the right fit for the position," Navratil said.

A 25-year veteran of the Storm Lake Police Department, Cole will succeed public safety director Mark Prosser, who will retire on Jan. 31.

Chris Cole

Cole

 Tim Gallagher
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News