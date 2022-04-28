Colorado woman charged with burglary, theft, possession of controlled substance in police pursuit case

SIOUX CITY -- A Colorado woman who was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a car dealership and leading law enforcement on a two-county chase has been charged.

A press release from the Sioux City Police Department announced detectives hit 35-year-old Amy Cruz with six charges: third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

The release goes on to allege that around 3:21 a.m. Wednesday, the Sioux City Police Department was called to a burglary in progress at Sioux City Ford Lincoln, 3601 Singing Hills Blvd. Before officers arrived, two suspects fled in a box-truck that had been rented from another state and a pickup truck stolen from the dealership.

A short time later, Woodbury County Sheriff's deputies said they located the fleeing vehicles travelling on Highway 75, and a pursuit began. The fleeing vehicles headed north into Plymouth County. The box truck was eventually abandoned as both suspects continued their attempt to elude officers, according to the press release.

The pursuit ended in Le Mars when the stolen truck struck another vehicle in traffic.

According to police, about 150 pounds of what appeared to be marijuana and a pound of methamphetamine were found in the stolen vehicle. Per law enforcement: Cruz is in Woodbury County Jail and an unidentified male is recovering at a local hospital.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

